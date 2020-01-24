INTERNATIONAL - Xerox Holdings said on Thursday it plans to nominate 11 independent candidates to HP Inc’s board, seeking to take control of the personal computer maker after several rejections of its $33.5 billion buyout offer.
The US printer maker made the cash-and-stock offer to HP, a company more than three times its size, in November. HP’s board rejected the offer saying it significantly undervalued the company.
“HP shareholders have told us they believe our acquisition proposal will bring tremendous value, which is why we lined up $24 billion in binding financing commitments and a slate of highly qualified director candidates,” John Visentin, Xerox’s CEO, said on Thursday.
HP, which has 12 board members, responded to Xerox’s decision to nominate candidates by again saying the bid undervalues the company.
The company added that the move to nominate members to its board was being “driven” by activist investor Carl Icahn, who has a 4.2 percent stake in HP and a 10.9 percent stake in Xerox.