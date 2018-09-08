



Forty-five single Americans under age 26 filed a tax return for gross income of $10 million (approx. R152m) or more for 2016, based on data from the Internal Revenue Service. The number with earnings of $1.5 million (approx. R23m) or more in that age cohort reached a record 930.





About 1,400 under age 26 earned more than $1 million (approx. R15m).





The data also did show:





More than 185,000 people under age 26 earned at least $75,000 (R1.1m) -- enough to put them in the 1 percent club for their age cohort. An income of at least $40,000 (approx. R600 000) was enough to put them among the top 7 percent of incomes. About 60 percent earned as much as $15,000 (approx. R229 000).





- BLOOMBERG

INTERNATIONAL - They are rolling in dough less than a decade out of high school.