INTERNATIONAL - The Zambia-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (ZCCZ) has continued to attract investment in its multi-facility zone in the Copperbelt province in Zambia, an indication that China-Zambia relations are being strengthened further by investment from the Asian country, a Zambian government official has said.

Bright Nundwe, Copperbelt permanent secretary said ZCCZ has proved to be a purpose vehicle for investment growth in Zambia since its establishment in 2007.





"What we are witnessing at ZCCZ in terms of new investment shows that Zambia is a preferred investment destination for Foreign Direct Investment," he said.





Nundwe made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua after the official opening of a spare parts center by Chinese truck manufacturer Shacman at ZCCZ in Chambishi Township in the Copperbelt province on Monday.





Since 2013, more than 2,000 Shacman trucks have been sold to Zambia, and the company also serves the surrounding countries through cross boarder logistics routes.





Nundwe commended ZCCZ for its tireless efforts to attract investment for both the Chambishi and Lusaka multi-facility economic zones.





