Zambian President Edgar Lungu



INTERNATIONAL – Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Friday that his government was keen to open up all the country's 10 provinces for investment.

The Zambian leader said the government was determined to ensure that the whole country was opened up for investment through the provision of various incentives.





This, he said, will not only enhance competitiveness but will also accelerate economic development for the benefit of citizens. "As such, my government has put in place measures such as policy on economic diversification.





This is aimed at creating a conducive environment for business to promote value addition in all the sectors of the economy," he said when he officiated the Southern Province Investment and Tourism Expo.





The expo is being held under the theme of "Accelerating Development through Value Addition and Diversification." The Zambian leader said he was delighted that so far five provinces have held successful investment expos, adding that promotional activities such as expos will help attract potential investors from both locally and abroad.





We are convinced as government that increased foreign direct investment will spur economic growth, and prosperity through job and wealth creation, he added.





XINHUA