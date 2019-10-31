INTERNATIONAL –The Zambian government said on Wednesday that the number of local firms that have shown interest to participate at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) has gone up this year compared to last year.
Christopher Yaluma, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, said so far 35 firms have confirmed their participation although the number could be expected to go as high as 40 as some firms have made their own arrangements.
Last year, 14 Zambian firms participated in the first CIIE. "This time there has been a lot of interest from the SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) because they have now seen an opportunity where they can grow their small businesses into big businesses.