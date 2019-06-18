Mopani could not immediately say what impact the shutdown would have on production, which totalled 119,000 tonnes of finished copper in 2018.





It said it had informed the Zambian government and labour unions of its plan would “continue to engage with its stakeholders throughout the refurbishment programme”.





“Employees affected by the shutdown will be re-assigned as appropriate and/or placed on paid leave,” it added, without saying how many workers would be affected.





File picture: Ahmad Masood.







REUTERS



