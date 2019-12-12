INTERNATIONAL - Zara owner Inditex SA is running an ever tighter ship, even as rival Hennes & Mauritz AB struggles to reduce unsold garments.
The Spanish company, renowned for bringing clothes to market and selling them within weeks, has trimmed inventory even further as it embraces new technology such as tracking tags sewn into clothes.
The so-called RFID devices make it easier to manage shipments, freeing employees to spend more time with customers. Zara is also consolidating its store network, opening new flagships in locations such as Bilbao, Spain, where it used to have four small boutiques.