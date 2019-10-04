INTERNATIONAL –The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will introduce a new currency in November, a member of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee, Eddie Cross, has told State broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).
ZBC News Online reported Thursday that Cross, a renowned economist, had said the new currency would be introduced in a move set to curb current cash shortages in the country.
"He commended President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa for taking a bold decision to freeze accounts of companies suspected of fueling the instability of exchange rates, saying what is needed now is to act on such economic saboteurs," the broadcaster reported.