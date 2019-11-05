HARARE - Zimbabwe needs to simplify laws on intellectual property rights to enable inventors to fully appreciate them, an official said on Monday.
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs permanent secretary Virginia Mabhiza told reporters ahead of a continental conference on intellectual property (IP) that although Zimbabwe has legal frameworks that cater for inventions, it was high time the country simplified them for the benefit of inventors.
"What we also need to do is to raise awareness on those laws that exist. We all know there is a value chain in order for one to benefit from intellectual property," she said. Zimbabwe recently acceded to the Beijing Treaty (for audio- visual performances) and the Marrakesh Treaty (to do with print for the visually impaired). Mabhiza said some of the existing statutes need to be amended, state news agency New Ziana reported.