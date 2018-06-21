INTERNATIONAL - Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg came within a whisker of leapfrogging Warren Buffett as the world’s third-richest person Wednesday.





Zuckerberg, more than a half-century younger than the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman, is now worth $81.6 billion, gaining $8.8 billion this year as Facebook shook off a data-privacy crisis that caused its stock to tumble 18 percent. Its rebound from a low of $152.22 on March 27 to close at a record $202 narrowed the gap with Buffett to $29 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



