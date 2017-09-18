CAPE TOWN - A gala dinner hosted recently in Pretoria by the investment promotion agency - Trade and Investment KwaZulu Natal seeking to present KZN's trade and investment viability image was reported a success.

TIKZN had to showcase KZN as a world-class trade and investment destination to the members of the diplomatic corps and international stakeholders based in Gauteng. The engagement aimed at strengthening KZN's presence in their respective countries, company statement said.

TIKZN says the meeting served as a great platform for liaison with the diplomatic corps representing different nationalities as this poses plentiful opportunities for the province in terms of developmental strategies and cultural relations.

CEO of TIKZN, Zamo Gwala said, “KZN has a strong role in South Africa’s manufacturing and agriculture sectors, and has its largest port and main North-South freight corridor. Its manufacturing industry has been diverse, combining strong light and heavy industries”. Manufacturing and Logistics sector is reported to be one of the main contributors to the provincial GDP.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala said, “This gathering gives us the chance to showcase many of opportunities created by the Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal in collaboration with its social partners in the private sector".

Among representation from 77 countries and among the dignitaries present were the ambassadors of Algeria, Georgia, Argentina and Niger and High Commissioners of Jamaica, Mauritius, Singapore, Namibia and India, a statement revealed.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE