Mandisi Ads to run campaign at Cape Town aiport

JOHANNESBURG - Small business Mandisi Ads has partnered with Sizwe Medical Fund to roll out a disruptive stand-out appeal out-of-home (OOH) campaign at Cape Town International Airport from tomorrow.

The advertising campaign will run until the end of December in the form of golf cart branding at the busy Cape Town airport.

The ready-branded golf carts are the property of Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), but have been leased to Mandisi Ads (an out-of-home advertising services company) by

Acsa as an exclusive advertising channel.





Acsa is supporting the development of Mandisi Ads, a black-owned SME.





Mandisi Maqetuka, the chief director of Mandisi Ads, said: "We are highly confident that with this creative and effective new airport golf cart branding, which is an exclusive Mandisi Ads channel at the Cape Town International Airport, Sizwe Medical Fund, its brand, is set to scale new heights and reach a burgeoning market of largely affluent business and leisure travellers."





Cape Town International Airport is Africa's third-largest and busiest airport, with more than 10 million passengers a year.





Mandisi Ads said this campaign was a big milestone.





The business, with an extensive OOH advertising inventory across Acsa airports as well as Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa train stations, prime malls and in townships, offers increased value to clients.





Dr Simon Mangcwatywa, the principal officer of Sizwe Medical Fund, said: "Sizwe Medical Fund is a medical aid for the people. Partnering with Mandisi Ads in support of the OOH Campaign at Cape Town International Airport was another touch point we saw fit in reaching the business and the leisure traveller criss-crossing between the two major financial hubs by bringing brand efficacy closer."





Mandisi Ads said the campaign was based on Mandisi Ads calling on corporate companies to support its business services and collaborate with it, with the intention of getting its brands positioned at airports through its OOH advertising platforms on Acsa's premises.





Mandisi Ads had teamed up with Sizwe Medical Fund, the first corporate company to support the SME, in order to have its first opportunity to operate at Acsa premises through its advertising medium.





Mandisi Ads said the branding on the campaign was ready before the national lockdown, which had delayed the campaign.





"We were just waiting on the airports to be opened officially on level 3 to formerly launch the campaign. Cape Town Airport market can look forward to seeing the new campaign that we set to roll out on Wednesday," the company said.





BUSINESS REPORT