



Zuckerberg posted a message on his Facebook page that said "The world feels anxious and Facebook has a lot of work to do -- whether it's protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent".





He said that his personal challenge will be to focus on fixing these important issues.





Zuckerberg said every year since 2009 he has taken on personal challenges to learn something new.





The Facebook co-founder feels that although fixing the important issues may seem like a personal challenge on its face, he will learn more by deeply focusing on the issues.





"These issues touch on questions of history, civics, political philosophy, media, government, and of course technology".





The social media giant will also be looking into bringing together experts to discuss and work through these issues.









Zuckerberg called encryption and cryptocurrency "important counter-trends" that will put power into the hands of the people and take away power from centralised systems.





The first four words of Facebook's mission has been to "give people the power".





Zuckerberg ended his Facebook post by saying that 2018 "will be a serious year of self-improvement" and that he is looking forward to learning to work together to fix the issues.









