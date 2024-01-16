Bitcoin’s ETF has arrived: What’s next?

By Sean Sanders Bitcoin’s recent surge beyond $42 000 (R784 346) ignited discussions about the cryptocurrency's potential in 2024. But, one recent development stands out as an even greater pivotal moment – the approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January, .

The crypto industry seems to have weathered its most recent storm and is now poised for further growth. With traditional investors showing renewed interest as the sector purges itself of problematic leaders, the ETF regulatory milestone is now poised to reshape the landscape for Bitcoin, opening new avenues for investors and institutions alike. So what does this approval mean for the future of Bitcoin, and what other factors are set to shape the market in the year to come? Democratised access leading to more mainstream adoption The SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs represents a significant step towards democratising access to the cryptocurrency. It does so by opening the door to a broader investor base, allowing individuals and institutions to invest in Bitcoin through traditional stockbroking accounts. This move is especially important for institutional investors, such as hedge funds and pension funds, that were previously restricted from entering the crypto space. The approval of Bitcoin ETFs provides a more secure and accessible entry point for a wider range of investors, potentially unlocking billions of dollars in new capital for the crypto market.

The introduction of a Bitcoin ETF is particularly noteworthy, as it eliminates the reliance on derivative markets. Unlike derivatives, a spot ETF directly holds the underlying asset, reducing costs and offering a more authentic exposure to Bitcoin's market movements. This development marks a crucial step towards mainstream acceptance and could significantly boost investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market. Boosting market liquidity and stability The introduction of Bitcoin ETFs is expected to enhance market liquidity and stability. The ETF structure allows for the creation of a diversified and regulated investment product tied to Bitcoin’s performance. This, in turn, could mitigate some of the price volatility associated with direct cryptocurrency investments. As institutional investors and a broader retail audience participate through ETFs, the market may experience a more balanced and sustainable growth trajectory.

The macroeconomic factor of lowering interest rates One of the critical macroeconomic factors influencing the crypto market in 2024 will be the anticipated decrease in interest rates by the US’ Federal Reserve. Historically, high interest rates have created headwinds for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. As rates are expected to trend downward over the next 18 months, the broader economy and investment landscape may experience a positive shift. Lower interest rates generally favour assets with future pay-offs, such as cryptocurrencies, as the present value of their potential gains increases. This macroeconomic tailwind could contribute to sustained growth in the crypto market.

The next Bitcoin halving event Bitcoin’s unique protocol includes a mechanism known as the halving event, occurring approximately every four years (or every 210 000 blocks), where the rewards for miners are halved. This results in a reduced rate of new Bitcoin entering circulation. Historical data suggests that previous halving events have been bullish for Bitcoin, attracting media attention and igniting interest among investors. The logic is straightforward – with a decrease in the supply of new Bitcoin and stable or increasing demand, prices are likely to rise. As the next halving event approaches, it could serve as a catalyst for renewed enthusiasm and drive further price appreciation.

Overall, the outlook for Bitcoin in 2024 appears promising, with a confluence of macroeconomic, protocol-driven, and regulatory factors poised to drive continued growth. As interest rates decline, the next halving event approaches, and Bitcoin ETFs gain traction, the crypto market may find itself on the brink of a renaissance, attracting a diverse array of investors and solidifying its role as a legitimate and mainstream asset class. While risks always accompany the crypto space, the evolving landscape presents compelling opportunities for those willing to navigate the digital frontier. Sean Sanders is the founder and CEO of Altify.