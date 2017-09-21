JOHANNESBURG –The Standing Committee on Finance has received a reply from the Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba, with regard to the Committee’s concern about the legality of the extension of the term of office of the Chairperson of the Board of South African Airways (SAA), Ms Dudu Myeni.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Yunus Carrim, said the Minister argues that it was legal to extent Ms Myeni’s term on the basis of Section 13.4.6 of the SAA’s Memorandum of Incorporation, which he says was in line with the Companies Act.

Read also: Gigaba to take legal advice on extending Myeni's term

Carrim said the Committee had raised a concern about the fact that the Minister extended Ms Myeni’s term until the SAA Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for 3 November. However, the Minister said that Ms Myeni has not yet served three full terms of office.

“We have referred the Minister’s correspondence to our parliamentary lawyer and will discuss the matter in the Committee meeting on 5 October,” said Carrim.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE