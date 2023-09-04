BRICS can create viable currency options as dollar dethroned -- US economist Sachs

The US dollar will eventually be dethroned as the dominant global currency and the BRICS can create viable alternatives, said Jeffrey Sachs, a world-renowned economist and president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. "The BRICS can create viable alternatives to the dollar. In this sense, yes, the dollar will be dethroned as the overwhelmingly dominant global currency," Sachs said.

"That is inevitable in the long run in any event, given the declining share of US GDP (gross domestic product) and global trade." The BRICS would hasten the transition to a multi-currency system, and the US dollar would still have its role, but a much smaller one among many currencies, Sachs added. Former chief economist of Goldman Sachs, Jim O'Neill, said the US dollar could be dethroned only when China wants "much wider use" of the Yuan.