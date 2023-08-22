Navigating the FX market: 7 signs of a reputable FX intermediary

By Beulah Brown In today's interconnected global economy, the foreign exchange (FX) market stands as one of the world's most active and dynamic markets, with trillions of dollars in currencies exchanged daily.

At the end of 2022, global daily FX trading volume reached a record high of $7.5 trillion, highlighting the market's growth and significance. However, navigating the complexities and volatility of the FX market can be challenging and costly. This is where FX intermediaries can play a pivotal role, offering significant cost and time savings, while streamlining the process of buying and selling currency on behalf of individual and corporate clients. FX intermediaries enable seamless trade execution, quick settlement processes, and secure fund transfers. With access to diverse currency pairs and the ability to source the best exchange rates through their bulk buying power, experienced intermediaries can help optimise financial outcomes.

Before selecting an FX intermediary partner, you need to research your options carefully, taking into account seven key factors: 1. Regulation and Compliance Ensure the intermediary is regulated by a reputable authority (in South Africa this would be the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Financial Services Board) providing a safeguard for your funds. The intermediary must also be authorised by the South African Reserve Bank to act in the capacity of a foreign exchange intermediary and is legally required to have indemnity cover in place. Transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements will also improve transaction security and efficiency.

Credibility and trust can also be gained by choosing an intermediary in possession of an International Organisational for Standardisation (ISO) certification, which means they adhere to global standards of quality assurance and business. 2. Security of Funds Enquire about the intermediary's security systems to protect your funds against fraud and unauthorised access, such as segregated client accounts and robust encryption protocols. Professional indemnity insurance is also a must.

3. Competitive Exchange Rates Compare the exchange rates offered by different intermediaries and check that the company’s pricing structure is transparent and competitive. Be cautious of any hidden service fees that could negatively impact your overall costs. 4. Risk Management Tools

Assess the risk management tools offered by an intermediary, which should include features such as stop-loss orders and take-profit orders to protect your positions and manage your exposure effectively. 5. Technology and Trading Platform Opt for an intermediary with a robust trading infrastructure and reliable execution systems that ensure minimal downtime in a fast-paced market.

6. Full client support A strong track record, comprehensive market knowledge and a sound understanding of individual and corporate foreign exchange needs is a must. Select an intermediary that has the know-how and internal infrastructure to offer you comprehensive support – from compliance to treasury to reporting services - creating a seamless experience that improves financial outcomes and reduces your risk. Prompt and knowledgeable service is equally important due to the volatile nature of the industry. 7. Diversity and inclusion

Traditionally a male-dominated industry, the unique strengths and perspectives that women bring to FX are gaining recognition. Female Forex Managers demonstrate exceptional attention to detail, patience, resilience, and relatability, all of which are crucial in building trust and guiding clients through the intricacies of FX procedures. By partnering with an experienced and reputable FX intermediary, clients can streamline transactions, access competitive exchange rates, and unlock significant cost and time savings. Moreover, recognising and embracing the advantages of diversity in the FX industry fosters a more inclusive and balanced environment, that understands and meets unique client needs. Navigating the complexities of the FX market requires expertise and reliable support. Choosing the right FX intermediary can significantly enhance clients’ trading experience and financial outcomes.

By considering these key factors, clients can confidently partner with an FX intermediary that aligns with their goals and maximises their potential in a rapidly-evolving world of foreign exchange. Beulah Brown is a Foreign Exchange Relationship Manager at Kuda FX ** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of Independent Media or IOL.