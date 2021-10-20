Rand extends its gains overnight against US dollar

The rand oscillated as Automobile Association warned on aggressive fuel price adjustments at end-October, according to Oxford Economics Africa. Despite the long-end improvement last week in response to the flattening flows related to rising expectations for the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, treasuries have been under broader pressure since the September FOMC and Bank of England MPC decisions helped yields burst out of the narrow ranges that had been holding since July.

At the close of local trade, the rand ended 0.45 percent stronger at R14.53 a dollar, after trading in range of R14.53 to R14.69. The rand extended its gains overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.40-R14.70. South African bourse The JSE All Share ended marginally lower (0.02 percent) lower yesterday, as gains in Technology (t2.99 percent) and Industrials (0.49 percent) were countered by losses in telecoms (1.68 percent) as well as resources (0.53 percent). In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index traded 0.9 percent higher.

Brent crude oil The Brent oil price experienced a volatile session yesterday, with the price still close to a multi-year high edging lower in the afternoon session after making gains in the early morning. Prices continue to face upward pressure from the global energy supply crisis, with lower winter temperatures in the northern hemisphere increasing demand for fuels such as oil, gas and coal.