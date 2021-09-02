Rand gains momentum

Fed chairperson Jerome Powell’s speech at the recent Jackson Hole Symposium did not materially alter the outlook for Fed policy, but it did clarify the distinction between the timing of tapering and the rates lift-off.

THE rand remained resilient as US Federal Reserve-related risk appetite boosted risk currencies, according to NKC Research.

The bar required for raising the Fed funds rate was increased a notch, allaying market fears of a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” episode.

NKC believes that the outlook for rates matters more for asset prices than the pace of Fed tapering, and it was not too concerned about the gradual withdrawal of stimulus, because it was likely to happen over an extended period.

It was expected that the immediate post-Jackson Hole environment would be positive for risk sentiment, with above-trend growth expected to last well into next year.