Rand gains on welcome news of first SA trade surplus in 17 years

JOHANNESBURG – The rand strengthened beyond R17 to the dollar on Thursday after South Africa’s current account of the balance of payments swung to its first surplus in 17 years. By 5pm yesterday the rand was at R16.97 to the dollar. South Africa’s account rebounded from a deficit of R68.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 to a surplus of R69.7bn in the first quarter of 2020. This was the first current account surplus since the first quarter of 2003. This moved the current account balance as a ratio of gross domestic product (GDP) from a 1.3 percent deficit in the fourth quarter of 2019 to a 1.3 percent surplus in the first quarter.

The rand lifted on this recent positive economic data, despite GDP contracting 2 percent in the first three months of the year.

FXTM’s Lukman Otunuga said the rand had entered the second half of 2020 with a spring in its step, gaining roughly 2.3 percent against the dollar over the past 18 hours.

Otunuga said buying sentiment towards the rand may improve in the short-term, with a weakening dollar supporting upside gains.

“One would have expected the local currency to remain depressed following reports of GDP shrinking 2 percent during the first quarter of 2020, but investors seem to be adopting a glass half full approach.

“Given how the economic slowdown was not as bad as the 3.5 to 4 percent gloomy market projections and recent data being a mixed bag, the outlook may not be as negative as initially expected.”

Otunuga said the medium- to longer-term outlook for the rand remained influenced by not only coronavirus developments, but SA Reserve Bank’s (SARB) monetary policy speculation and how the country moves ahead with the emergency budget.

The SARB said on Thursday that the current account surplus was driven by the increase in the trade surplus to 4 percent of GDP from a prior 2 percent.

It said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on imports and exports were still limited in the first quarter of 2020 as the lockdown restrictions were only implemented late in March.

As a result, trade surplus more than doubled to R207.96bn in the first quarter from a surplus of R102.49bn in the previous quarter.

“The larger trade surplus reflected an increase in the value of merchandise exports and a decline in imports,” the SARB said.

“The higher value of merchandise exports reflected an increase in prices, while both lower volumes and prices weighed down the value of imported goods.”

The deficit on the services component of the current account narrowed substantially further to R138.2bn in the first quarter from R170.6bn.

BUSINESS REPORT