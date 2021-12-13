Rand oscillates around R16 against the US dollar

The rand retreated on Friday as rising Covid-19 cases weighed on sentiment while the advance in US inflation was expected by markets, according to Oxford Economics Africa.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted just below the R16/$, after trading in the range of R15.93/$ - R16.05/$. The rand traded flat overnight. The rand was little changed this morning after President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R15.90/$ - R16.10/$.