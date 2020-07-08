Rand surrenders its gains as consumer confidence drops to lowest in 35 years

JOHANNESBURG – The rand on Tuesday surrendered gains it had made earlier in the week after weakening more than 1 percent as consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low. The rand also eased against all the G10 currencies after EU officials warned that economic recovery would take longer than anticipated. FXTM’s Lukman Otunuga said the rand stumbled on global growth concerns and rising coronavirus cases that overshadowed the recent string of positive economic fundamentals from major economies. “The local currency continues to battle with soft data and a gloomy growth outlook,” Otunga said. "If the pending manufacturing production and business confidence data print below market expectations, this may hit the rand further.” The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index yesterday showed that consumer confidence tumbled to levels last seen in 1985 during the second quarter of 2020 due to the halt in economic activity in the three months to June.

FNB/BER said the sentiment fell to -33 points from an already worrisome -9 points during the first quarter, reflecting the impacts of movement restrictions enforced by the lockdown.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said consumer confidence was severely affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

Matikinca-Ngwenya said the bleak economic outlook and intense pressure on household budgets had forced consumers to postpone their spending on big-ticket items such as passenger cars, household furniture and jewellery.

“Millions of workers were placed on unpaid leave or reduced pay, or even retrenched, as businesses scrambled to survive the lockdown – this severely constrained household income, and therefore consumers’ ability to spend,” she said.

Low-income consumers posted the largest decline in confidence, and sentiment among middle-income households also fell considerably. The confidence levels of high-income consumers earning more than R20 000 a month deteriorated by 16 index points to -33 points.

Investec’s Annabel Bishop said economic prospects and household income were expected to deteriorate further in the next 12 months.

She said growth domestic product was now expected to contract 10.1 percent this year compared to the government’s forecast of a 7.2 percent contraction.

“The vast majority of individuals in the private sector will receive lower earnings this year compared to last, which will have suppressing effects on gross domestic product,” Bishop said.

