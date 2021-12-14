Rand trades on the back foot overnight

The rand oscillated as markets remain cautious before this week’s FOMC, ECB and BoJ decisions and the local CPI print, according to Oxford Economics Africa.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.06 percent weaker at R15.99/$, after trading in range of R15.87/$ to R16.06/$. The rand traded on the back foot overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R16.00/$ to R16.10/$.