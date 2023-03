South African rand firms on weaker dollar, strong Chinese data

At 08:48, the rand traded at 18.1475 against the dollar, 0.36% firmer than its previous close.

The dollar was down more than 0.2% against a basket of global currencies as traders tried to gauge the path for Federal Reserve policy.

Taking some steam out of the dollar were comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic overnight that "slow and steady is going to be the appropriate course of action," despite new labour figures adding to the run of strong data of late.

ETM Analytics said in a note that the sentiment towards risk markets has improved slightly due to the Chinese services PMI that lifted the mood on Asian equity markets.