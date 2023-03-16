South African rand pauses after sharp fall

The South African rand was steady in early trade on Thursday, after plummeting a day earlier when a U.S. banking crisis spread to Europe and led to a sharp deterioration in global risk appetite. At 08:45, the rand traded at 18.4075 against the dollar, little changed from its previous close of 18.4175.

The local currency ended about 1.6% lower against the US dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off a smaller-than-expected contraction in local retail sales in January. No major South African economic data releases are due on Thursday. Recent data have pointed to ongoing weakness in Africa's most industrialised economy, after a bigger-than-forecast fall in the fourth-quarter gross domestic product.