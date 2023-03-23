South African rand strengthens after Fed rate decision

South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Thursday, as the dollar hovered around seven-week lows after the US Federal Reserve signalled that its rate hike campaign could be nearing the end. The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by a widely expected 25 basis points (bps) and indicated it might pause further increases after the recent collapse of two US banks.

At 08:30, the rand traded at 18.1475 against the dollar, 0.89% stronger than its previous close. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading down 0.44% at 101.99. Headline inflation in South Africa rose slightly in February to 7% from 6.9% in January, data showed on Wednesday, fuelling bets that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) would hike interest rates by 25 bps at its meeting next week.