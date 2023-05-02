South African rand up slightly; focus on local PMIs and Fed this week

South Africa's rand was marginally stronger in early trade on Tuesday, with market attention this week likely to hinge on local purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys and a US Federal Reserve interest rate meeting. At 07:50, the rand traded at 18.3725 against the dollar, around 0.1% stronger than its previous close.

The US currency was last down about 0.1% against a basket of currencies. PMI surveys for the manufacturing sector and whole economy will give investors further insight into the health of Africa's most industrialised economy. The Fed is expected to deliver another 25 basis point rate hike on Wednesday.