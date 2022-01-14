Tapping into Africa’s lucrative and fast-growing consumer market: Insights backed by technology

CEO and co-founder of Survey54 Stephan Eyeson, says Africa represents a veritable gold mine for companies looking to expand their markets but that this market remains largely untapped because companies rely on traditional methods to gather essential and valuable consumer insights, market research and data. Eyeson says because these methods usually require extensive legwork with face-to-face and labour-intensive practices, and even after all this input, physical consumer research can often produce inaccurate data after long lead times.

“Africa is the last market. These consumers are becoming increasingly valuable. Not only do companies need to understand their habits and trends in the region to unlock the market, but Africans also deserve access to products and services that fit the unique circumstances on the continent,” said Eyeson. According to Survey54, companies find it challenging to get accurate consumer research completed on the continent, especially at an affordable rate and quick turnaround time. “This is why new research methods that embrace technology will stimulate economic growth in Africa,” said Eyeson. Survey54 believes it is making this easier by building technology that can reach those within rural areas and those from low to high-income cities, and making it more affordable, which allows small, medium, and large companies to make data-driven decisions that serve the needs of consumers on the continent.

“Survey54 tackles the traditional challenges of data collection on the continent through dynamic market research channels, including data-free web links, USSD, and data light mobile apps. The fast and responsive mobile-led platform has solved the major limitations caused by in-person data collection, using machine learning to predict trends through data,” said the company. The start-up says this tech-first approach will become even more in demand as Africa’s younger population becomes income earners. “In the next decade, consumers between 16 and 34 years old (53 percent of income earners in Africa) are likely to contribute more than $400 billion in total consumption growth.” Survery54’s consumer research platform boasts more than 150 000 users regularly taking surveys and performing tasks in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

In looking to expand into African and emerging markets, Survey54 raised a pre-seed round of $500 000 in funding late last year. “The platform provides innovative solutions that simplify the process of survey creation, tracking and insights for marketing teams and researchers. “The insights that marketers have always relied on are often drawn from research that is decades old. But African markets are diversified, and consumers have varying needs – there is no one-size-fits-all approach in Africa’s fragmented markets,” said Eyeson.