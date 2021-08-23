Top crypto trends for 2021

The world of cryptocurrencies is becoming more exciting day by day. While much of that is due to the stellar performance of Bitcoin over the past few months, it is important to note that crypto and blockchain tech are two technological revolutions that are all set to take over the world by storm, if it hasn’t already. With the popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies growing by the day, it has resulted in more and more investors looking to crypto as a viable investment option.

This has led many private investors and large corporations, including celebrities, who have jumped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon to get a piece of the pie. But, while investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency options is a smart option for any beginner or experienced investor, it is equally important for one to have their finger on the pulse when it comes to the changing landscape of the crypto space. In fact, the recent volatility of Bitcoin should be reason enough for investors to know the importance of keeping up to date with the market trends and gauging past data to anticipate possible crypto futures in order to make a profit. In short, whether you are investing in crypto or more traditional options, it pays to stay abreast of the changes in the market and the changes that lie over the horizon. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the top crypto trends to watch out for in 2021 and beyond.

Likely tax regulations While early investors of Bitcoin are smiling in their sleep, and for good reason, that could all change for new crypto investors if tax regulations are finally imposed. One of the main reasons some still frown upon the use and even the existence of cryptocurrencies is the lack of governance or regulations. This has understandably put some folks on edge, especially those who worry about the safety of their crypto investment. But with tax regulations in place, crypto investors will enjoy an even higher level of safety. As governments realize the importance of cryptocurrency and how they outperform traditional fiat currency in terms of safety and market value, it is expected that we could see new regulations put in place for the first time on cryptocurrencies by governments. And, it is also expected that the US is going to lead the charge in putting robust regulations in place, which will help safeguard the investors, and could also be the stepping stone for a future where Bitcoin payments are more commonplace.