What makes Bitcoin desirable?
Share this article:
Bitcoin is a prominent and popular cryptocurrency, increasingly sought after by businesses, investors, and consumers worldwide.
The digital currency doubles up as an asset and payment method, facilitating faster, safer, and relatively cheaper cross-border remittances.
Many multi-global corporations and asset management companies use it to hedge against inflation since it is not subject to government or institutional manipulation. However, there are several other reasons behind Bitcoin’s growing adoption. The following article explores some of the unique characteristics of Bitcoin that make it a desirable currency.
Privacy protection and transparency in financial transactions
Bitcoin is a virtual currency, only accessible online. Unlike conventional transactions that usually involve several intermediaries, Bitcoin payments occur exclusively on blockchain. The network generates public addresses that enable users to send and receive payments without revealing their real identities. Besides, users can also transact anonymously, ensuring improved privacy protection.
The blockchain also compiles all Bitcoin transactional records and user addresses on a shared digital ledger. It stores the information in blocks with unique encryptions that only users can access. The register enables users to keep better track of all their transactions and avoid risks such as fraud, ensuring enhanced transparency and accountability. That also gives businesses and investors greater confidence to use Bitcoin for payments and investments.
Faster payment processing
Fiat currencies have been the basis of financial transactions for decades. However, processing international payments in fiat money usually takes several hours, days, or even weeks. The inconvenience mainly occurs because the conventional systems rely on third parties to process cross-border remittances. Sometimes, the banks may even decline certain transactions since they are subject to government regulations.
On the other hand, Bitcoin is a decentralized currency without any central authority. Thus, transactions do not involve any intermediaries. Instead, the network has thousands of miners that verify and confirm transactions on the blockchain. That is why Bitcoin payments usually take a few minutes to process regardless of the users’ geographical locations. That enables users to transfer funds to those who need them with greater convenience and reliability.
Low-cost money transfers
Many populations around the globe rely on international remittances to do business and cater to their day-to-day needs. However, the cost of moving money has been very high, mainly because of the multiple players involved. That has significantly restricted the flow of capital worldwide, leaving millions in poverty and desperation.
Bitcoin offers a more efficient way for businesses, organizations, and individuals to move funds across international borders. Bitcoin facilitates cheaper cross-border money transfers because it does not involve third parties in transactions. Besides, it is only accessible online, eliminating the additional fees usually levied on fiat money transfers. Many crypto exchanges such as 1K Daily Profit usually charge about 10% to send money in Bitcoin. That is relatively cheaper than moving funds through banks, credit cards, or debit cards.
No regulatory restrictions
Bitcoin is also increasingly gaining popularity because of its decentralization. It enables businesses, investors, and individuals to conduct various transactions worldwide without any external interference. Using Bitcoin does not require opening a bank account or going through strenuous paperwork. Instead, users only need a smartphone or computer and internet access to transact. Bitcoin also does not limit the number of transactions or payments users can engage in, facilitating the seamless flow of capital across various global economic sectors. Besides, no government, institution, or authority can influence Bitcoin’s supply since it is decentralized.
Overall, Bitcoin has tremendous potential to revolutionize the entire global economy, promoting growth and development across multiple sectors. It facilitates enhanced privacy protection and accountability in financial transactions. Bitcoin also ensures more reliable and cheaper cross-border payments than fiat money.