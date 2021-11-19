What makes Bitcoin desirable?

Bitcoin is a prominent and popular cryptocurrency, increasingly sought after by businesses, investors, and consumers worldwide.

The digital currency doubles up as an asset and payment method, facilitating faster, safer, and relatively cheaper cross-border remittances. Many multi-global corporations and asset management companies use it to hedge against inflation since it is not subject to government or institutional manipulation. However, there are several other reasons behind Bitcoin’s growing adoption. The following article explores some of the unique characteristics of Bitcoin that make it a desirable currency.

Privacy protection and transparency in financial transactions Bitcoin is a virtual currency, only accessible online. Unlike conventional transactions that usually involve several intermediaries, Bitcoin payments occur exclusively on blockchain. The network generates public addresses that enable users to send and receive payments without revealing their real identities. Besides, users can also transact anonymously, ensuring improved privacy protection.

The blockchain also compiles all Bitcoin transactional records and user addresses on a shared digital ledger. It stores the information in blocks with unique encryptions that only users can access. The register enables users to keep better track of all their transactions and avoid risks such as fraud, ensuring enhanced transparency and accountability. That also gives businesses and investors greater confidence to use Bitcoin for payments and investments.

Faster payment processing Fiat currencies have been the basis of financial transactions for decades. However, processing international payments in fiat money usually takes several hours, days, or even weeks. The inconvenience mainly occurs because the conventional systems rely on third parties to process cross-border remittances. Sometimes, the banks may even decline certain transactions since they are subject to government regulations. On the other hand, Bitcoin is a decentralized currency without any central authority. Thus, transactions do not involve any intermediaries. Instead, the network has thousands of miners that verify and confirm transactions on the blockchain. That is why Bitcoin payments usually take a few minutes to process regardless of the users’ geographical locations. That enables users to transfer funds to those who need them with greater convenience and reliability.

Low-cost money transfers Many populations around the globe rely on international remittances to do business and cater to their day-to-day needs. However, the cost of moving money has been very high, mainly because of the multiple players involved. That has significantly restricted the flow of capital worldwide, leaving millions in poverty and desperation. Bitcoin offers a more efficient way for businesses, organizations, and individuals to move funds across international borders. Bitcoin facilitates cheaper cross-border money transfers because it does not involve third parties in transactions. Besides, it is only accessible online, eliminating the additional fees usually levied on fiat money transfers. Many crypto exchanges such as 1K Daily Profit usually charge about 10% to send money in Bitcoin. That is relatively cheaper than moving funds through banks, credit cards, or debit cards.