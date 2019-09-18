A worker refuels a car at a gas station in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Global energy prices spiked on Monday after a weekend attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia caused the worst disruption to world supplies on record, an assault for which President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. was "locked and loaded" to respond. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)



JOHANNESBURG – Bank and retail stocks fell sharply on the JSE yesterday as investors dumped riskier assets for the safety of metals in the wake of the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil installations.

The bank index slid 3.55 percent – the steepest decline in more than three months – as the rand weakened and investors weighed the impact of the attacks on emerging markets.





FirstRand took the highest beating, with its shares falling 4.49 percent to R64.71. Nedbank followed suit, losing 3.64 percent to close at R242.09, while Standard Bank dipped 3.36 percent to R186.81, Absa closed 2.8 percent lower at R167.24 and Capitec was down 0.77 percent to R1 280.





Retailers recovered slightly in the afternoon, with the index dropping 1.9 percent after falling 2.1 percent in the morning. The gauge for food and drug retailers was 1.87 percent lower. Shoprite led the rout, falling 4.41 percent to R125.38.



