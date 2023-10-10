Opec predicts 16.5% rise in global oil demand by 2045

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) yesterday predicted a 16.5% increase in global oil demand from 2022 to 2045. In its 2023 World Oil Outlook report, the group said it expected global crude demand to rise from 99.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 to 116 million bpd in 2045.

The growth will be mainly driven by emerging and developing nations and regions, including India, China, Africa and the Middle East. Opec secretary-general Haitham Al Ghais said in the foreword to the annual report that the forecast of 116 million bpd of global oil demand in 2045 is “around six million bpd higher” than the estimate in last year’s report, “with the potential to be even higher”. “What is clear is that the world will continue to need more energy in the decades to come as populations expand, economies grow, and given the pressing need to bring modern energy services to those who continue to go without,” Al Ghais said.