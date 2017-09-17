CAPE TOWN - The South African business people who participated in the World Food Moscow International Food Exhibition are positive that the Russian Market will provide great trade opportunity.

This follows the World Food Moscow International Food Exhibition which was hosted in Moscow, Russia from 11-14 September.

The Exhibition saw the networking of over 30 000 business delegates.

South African business owners were privileged to participate in this international exhibition with the assistance of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti).

The exhibition was seen as one which can expand South Africa's export market to Russia and other countries.

Sandra Ndlovu - Continental Brands gives her thoughts on her participation in the WorldFood Moscow International Exhibition in Russia pic.twitter.com/JvmcydcZcT — the dti (@the_dti) September 14, 2017

“The Russian market showed interest in the South African wines and this would help expand his wines’ foot print in Russia. We made contacts with big wine importers and we are confident we will do business with them, expand business and create jobs", said the Managing Director of Thandi Wines, Vernon Henn.

Similar sentiments were expressed by fellow contestant, Rydal Jeftha, a Koopmanskloof-based wine exporter.

Jeftha expressed his delight for the Russian's interest in his wines.

He fervently added that he will return to Russia in a few months time for follow up meetings on possible inter-trade.

“Some of Russia’s big retail shops showed a lot of interest in our products and we are hopeful that the leads we acquired would yield results in the next six months,” said the Managing Export Manager of Continental Biscuits, Sandra Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was likewise impressed by the keen interest in their variety of biscuits.

Overall, the exhibition was considered a huge success and provided good leads for the South African market.

“The general response from companies is that they received good leads and are hopeful to report trade exports in six months. The levels of interests in spices and citrus fruits was one key outcome of the exhibition,” says South Africa’s Foreign Economic Representative in Russia, Moloko Leshaba.

WATCH





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

READ ALSO: From SA to Russia for the biggest food-networking exhibition

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE