South African rand slips amid global fears of recession

South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Friday as fears of recession spread around the world following decisions by several central banks to raise interest rates to tame inflation. At 09:05 am, the rand traded at 16.0225 against the dollar, down 0.14% from its previous close.

Story continues below Advertisement

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was up 0.52% and trading at 104.42, recouping some of its losses after slipping to a one-week low on the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate increase. Policymakers around the world have taken an aggressive stance towards fighting inflation, with Switzerland and Britain following the U.S. lead in raising rates on Thursday. On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down 1.65% while the broader all-share index dropped 1.51% in early trade.