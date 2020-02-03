Delegates walk past signage at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - The Mining Industry Association of Southern Africa (MIASA) has welcomed the Lesotho Chamber of Mines to its membership, saying this signalled the grouping's growth in the region. MIASA held its first biannual meeting of the year in Stellenbosch, ahead of the 26th annual Investing in African Mining Indaba conference which kicked off in Cape Town on Monday.

The association noted the retirement of Simon Tuma-Waku as president of the Chamber of Mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), meaning he will also step down from the MIASA board.

Louis Watum, who was recently elected as the incoming president of the DRC chamber, will replace Tuma-Waku on the MIASA board.

MIASA noted that Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state had adopted a proposed new regional mining vision and said it looked forward to engaging the organisation's secretariat on how the plan could be implemented to benefit all stakeholders.