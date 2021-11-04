Squid Games cryptocurrency was a scam, says analyst

Over the course of a few days it rose many thousands of percent to more than $2 860 by Monday morning. Specifically in under one week it rose more than 230 000 percent to $2 861.80 as of Monday morning.

NEIL Wilson, the chief market analyst for Markets.com, said this week that last Tuesday Squid – a cryptocurrency based on the Netflix series Squid Games – launched with a price of $0.01 (R0.15).

“There is a sting in this tale: out of nowhere and even quicker than it rose it abruptly crashed to 0, or $0.003161... The website for the cryptocurrency is now off-line and it looks like a classic ‘rug pull’ - a scam that sees developers abandon a crypto project with investors’ cash,” he said.

Wilson said although touting an official sounding ‘white paper’, there were a couple of clues that should have made it obvious it was a scam. Aside from the dodgy looking website and no affiliation with Netflix, plus a made-up endorsement from Elon Musk, the fact that you were unable to sell tokens you had purchased from the company was a pretty major sign that something was amiss, he said.

He warned that lots of people invest in things they don’t really understand. It is generally a good idea to at least know a little about what you are putting your money into, Wilson said.