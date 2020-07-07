Massmart eyes 1800 job cuts at Game

JOHANNESBURG - Massmart has embarked on Section 189 consultations with organised labour on plans to possibly cut 1 800 jobs across its Game stores, it told investors today.

Massmart, which operates the Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse brands, said it recently completed an assessment of opportunities to improve our South African Game store efficiencies.

“Consequent to this project, Massmart advises shareholders that the group has commenced, with respect to its Game stores in South Africa, a consultation process in terms of section 189 and section 189A of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995, as amended (“the LRA”); with organised labour and other relevant stakeholders. This process may potentially affect 1 800 employees in our Game stores in South Africa,” said Massmart.





The group said that shareholders would be advised of the outcome of the consultation process.





The possible job cuts at Game come months after the group closed 34 underperforming DionWired and Masscash stores, affecting

1 440 employees, equivalent to 3 percent of its workforce.





Massmart announced a turnaround plan in January that included exiting underperforming fresh and frozen food categories at Game, as well as the consolidation of the group’s low-cost wholesale route to market by merging Masswarehouse and Masscash Cash & Carry operations.





The retail industry has been hit hard by South Africa’s gloomy economic prospects which have been further exacerbated by the

Covid-19 pandemic global outbreak.





Massmart said in its 2019 annual report that the operating environment was challenging as hard-pressed consumers opted to spend on non-durable goods rather than durable goods as they grappled with the slow wage growth and rising fuel costs.



