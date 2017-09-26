CAPE TOWN - Since Apple released the new mobile operating system update iOS 11, you have seen the new range of features. However, there are a few features that you are yet to discover. Sounds confusing

Here is a list of these other extra added features:

1. Emergency SOS:

(Image by: LifeHacker)

The new "Emergency SOS" feature locks down your iPhone and dials emergency services automatically when you find yourself in need of assistance.

The option was spotted by programmers with access to the iOS 11 beta.

You can use the option by pressing your iPhone's power button five times, while the phone is locked.

There is also the option to set up emergency contacts, who will be sent a message with your current location whenever you activate the feature.

2. QR Scanner-

The update also contains a QR code scanner built right into the native Camera app. So now you don't have to download a third-party app.

Just open the Camera app, point the iOS device at a QR code, and tap on the drop-down notification to act upon it.

3. Screen Recording -

(Images by: Mirror Uk)

The feature was first spotted by 20-year-old Faiz Shakir from New York, who had access to a beta version of iOS 11 through Apple's developer programme.

While screen recording has a range of useful applications, Shakir pointed out that the feature could potentially be used in more sinister ways: "I was shocked because you could be recorded while on FaceTime or Snapchat without you knowing," he said.

The setup screen recording, go to Settings > Control Center > Customise Controls, and then add "Screen Recording" to your "Include" list.

You can then access the feature by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and pressing the record icon.

4. One-handed Keyboard -

(Image by: Mirror UK)

A new one-handed-keyboard mode in iOS 11 adjusts the size and position of the keyboard to make it easier to use with one hand.

You can access the new one-handed mode by holding hold down the emoji (or globe) icon on the keyboard. This will bring up three little keyboard icons.

5.Special effects in Messages :

(Image by: imobie)

With the launch of iOS 10 last year, Apple introduced a range of new "screen effects" in messages - such as balloons, confetti, lasers and fireworks to emphasize the tone of what you are saying.

Now, with iOS 11, Apple is adding two more screen effects - a new "Echo" option, which repeats your message in a flurry of text across the screen, and "Spotlight," which shines a beam of light around your message.

You can add these effects by holding down on the send button, tapping the "screen" tab at the top, and then swipe right or left to select and effect.

6. Muting Conversations :

(Image by: PocketMeta)

There's also now the option to mute conversations within Messages.

Just go to the main messages screen, swipe left on the conversation you want to mute and tap on "Hide Alerts".

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE