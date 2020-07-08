Opinion: Technical possibilities for more QE

JOHANNESBURG - Following a series of articles remonstrating the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) response to the crisis, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago went on road shows that included a lecture at Wits University. In defence of his policy position, he argued, at Wits, that a full-blown quantitative easing (QE) would not only be inflationary, but also end up bankrupting the SARB. In support of his thesis, the governor technically explained the mechanics behind his reasoning. He asserted that if SARB commenced with large-scale QE purchases with positive rates, sterilisation would have to be done at a high cost to the Bank. On the other hand, the excess reserves created as a consequence of QE deployment would push a reference rate down and thus forcing the repo rate to get too low, thus inflationary. There is therefore no free lunch, he warned. The governor further challenged the South African QE proponents, this author being one of the earliest and most visible proponents, that we “have not appreciated the inescapability of this choice”. I reject his thesis and argue that his assertions and lecture are not based on modern macroeconomic science and practice.

Firstly, the governor is correct in saying that excessive reserves can bid down the overnight rate to the remuneration floor or zero, resulting in the policy rate (repo) to trend downwards. In this respect, without the Bank’s intervention, the overnight rate becomes the repo rate, thus losing control of monetary policy. And secondly, it is also correct that this process is tantamount to the easing of interest rates.

But to impute the immediate occurrence of inflation on the basis of low rates occasioned by these liquid management operations is highly erroneous.

Inflation developments are not intrinsic to the liquid management operations done by a central bank. It is the resultant final spending (aggregate demand) occasioned by the accommodative rates over a sustained period of time that will cause inflation. But none of the proponents of QE has suggested that we need a permanent QE.

Furthermore, even if there were to be many months of QE’s, the occurrence of inflation would depend on how sensitive aggregate demand is to the interest rate movements. It is common cause that spending directed towards the productive sector is least inflationary.

What is more, the disinflationary pressures caused by the hysteresis following the 2007/8 crisis and the endless bouts of fiscal consolidations have dampened any near term prospects for inflation. Couple this with the high capacity underutilisations, high unemployment, low credit and low oil prices. Add further to this milieu the disinflationary effects of coronavirus pandemic. Inflation is distant.

But even if there were to be indications of a demand pull inflation on the horizon, appropriate tools or signals would have to be deployed.

Additionally and more importantly, by justifying the refusal to deploy large scale QE on the basis that excess reserves will lead to inflation and related costs, the governor has openly invited technical nous on this matter. Here is how this is technically surmountable.

The SARB can simply de-link or divorce the quantity of money (reserves) from the interest rate target (overnight) and thus also from the policy rate. This rather innocuous technical approach has far reaching implications.

The divorce accords the Bank unprecedented freedoms. It allows the Bank to set the policy rate as per the normal monetary policy concerns unencumbered by the concerns of setting of the quantity of reserves. In other words, any quantity of reserves will be consistent with many differing levels of interest rates, just as same interest rate will obtain with differing levels of reserves. In short, the SARB can set and maintain a repo rate independent of the quantity of reserves. What are the implications of this?

This means that commercial banks excess reserves would be remunerated at the policy rate. Another profitability advantage to banks would be the elimination of reserve tax but so too will be the removal of the opportunity cost of holding excess reserve balances with the central bank. This is besides the efficiency and the financial system stabilisation that come with it.

But what is profoundly significant for South Africa is the enjoyment of developmental central banking associated with this approach. The de-linking is associated with the active use of Reserve Bank’s balance sheet. The East Asian economic miracle came about through the very active use of central bank balance sheet approach to monetary policy.

These mechanics are also consistent with the macroeconomic model that gave rise to the phrase QE. Under this model, as I have repeatedly argued here and elsewhere, the use of the reserve bank balance sheet becomes the primary monetary policy tool, not the SARB’s passive interest rate policy. The balance sheet policy can be implemented without regard to the level of interest rate. It is also for this insight that the need for rates to be zero or near zero to implement QE is a myth, as I have argued before.

This de-linking approach is technically known as the ‘decoupling of interest rates from reserves (money)’. While this technical rendition of banking and monetary systems and therefore macro-monetary science has not yet entered the mainstream textbooks and macroeconomic analysis, it has been canonical for a while and is practised by many major and serious reserve banks today and has been long known by most heterodox economists.

This divorce also settles the unfounded concern about the cost of the sterilisation of reserves that would otherwise take place after the large bond purchases. Sterilisation is where gilt purchases by the Reserve Bank are offset by withdrawals.

As a matter of record, the fear mongering by the governor about the SARB’s bankruptcy requires addressing. Even though central banks are, from an accounting perspective structured just like commercial banks, potential losses that may not be absorbed by capital cannot render reserve banks inoperative or even raise additional capital from Treasury, as would be the case with a commercial bank. The International Monetary Fund, Bank of England and others agree.

As creator of the national currency, the Reserve Bank will always meet any liability in its domestic currency. There are many reserve banks that are currently operating comfortably with negative capital levels today.

Elsewhere, Professor Chris Malikane has shown that even using the current interest policy, instead of the Bank going bankrupt as a consequence of sterilisation, it in fact strengthens the Bank.

On technical grounds therefore, there can be no excuse whatsoever to the deployment of large scale QE and related unconventional tools now.

The SARB’s interest rate policy has failed and will forever fail. The contradistinction between the balance sheet policy (real monetary policy) and interest rate policy is evident in the East Asia economic miracle and (South) Africa’s IMF/World Bank approaches.

Free lunch is, therefore, not what proponents of QE have articulated; rather it is the sitting and doing nothing or the barest minimum when the rest of the world central banks have spared no tool in tackling what is the greatest economic fallout in centuries.

Other technical misconceptions in the governor’s lecture deserve attention.

Redge Nkosi is the executive director of Firstsource Money and founding executive board member of the London-based Monetary Reform International.

