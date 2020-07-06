OPINION: Trust is the new black: a business argument for a more just post-pandemic world

JOHANNESBURG - The “new normal” has become a popular catchphrase as we adjust to Covid-19 and imagine the future. But what is the new normal? Will it be better than the old one? And can we trust the corporate establishment to help drive a more equitable, socially just post-pandemic South Africa?

For decades South African life, conversations and politics have been dominated by the high level of social inequality that exists within our country. Many well-intentioned plans, social compacts and strategies have been formulated and implemented, without much success.

The stark contrast of South Africa’s endemic inequality was aptly captured in a single image – an aerial photograph of leafy Primrose, Germiston, and the neighbouring Makause informal settlement – on the cover of Time magazine in May 2019.





Similarly, in May 2020, we observed the winding queues of people, reported to be in excess of four kilometres long, waiting for food parcels to be delivered in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.





These images, and countless others, should serve as daily reminders of the urgency and magnitude of the leadership challenge that lies before us in building a just and inclusive South Africa. But while South African life, conversations and politics have been dominated for decades by the high level of social inequality that exists within our country, not much has changed, despite the best intentions of some.





If anything, our current Covid-19 experience should be the warning shot for all South Africans to realise exactly how deep and prevalent these inequalities are within our society – and that with the so-called “new normal” thrust upon us by the Covid-19 pandemic, the business sector holds in its hands the opportunity to drive a more equitable, socially just South Africa.





The argument for the business sector to pursue a better way, to be driven not only by bottom-line imperatives but to actively play a part in building the kind of world we would all like to live in, is not new.





In February 2012, author and speaker Polly LaBarre argued that “it’s time to revise the deeply etched beliefs about what business is for, whose interests it serves, and how it creates value”.





In August 2019 the Business Roundtable, an association of American chief executives, issued its Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, wherein the purpose of a corporation is defined as one working to deliver value for each stakeholder, including customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders.





More recently Rebecca Henderson, in her 2020 book Reimagining Capitalism: How Business can Save the World, argues that “while firms must be profitable if they are to thrive, their purpose must be not only to make money but also to build prosperity and freedom in the context of a liveable planet and healthy society”.





Henderson argues further that “business can make an enormous difference, but only if it works together with others to build the healthy, well-run governments, vibrant democracies and strong civil societies that will be essential to making real progress”.





Such change would, however, require a reset of the relationship between providers of capital, which are largely institutional investors such as pensions and retirement savings vehicles, and the stewards of such capital represented by Boards of directors and company management.





Consequently, as the entrusted custodians of the retirement savings of workers – estimated to be in region of R145 billion – we at the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund must also do some introspection and ask ourselves a few questions:





• What role do we play in perpetuating or changing the status quo?





• As long-term investors of anywhere between 80 to 100 years, what should we do today to ensure a more sustainable outlook for these investments over the longer term?





• As responsible investors, do we accept what investee companies report back to us, or do we adopt a more “activist” approach to achieve the societal change and the desired impact we would like to see in South Africa and globally?





This “new” relationship between capital providers and stewards needs to be premised on the acceptance of a broader role and purpose of the company, one that recognises the need for the company to play a just and inclusive role in society that delivers value to all stakeholders: “shared value”.





Value-creation metrics will need to be redefined to include a broader set of measurements that includes social impact, calibrated for a longer-term horizon. Will this new relationship and governance expectations be adequate for the sought-after impact and change?





At the heart of the issue is the need, at all levels of society, for greater levels of trust. Within this operating context, mere compliance with governance requirements by corporates is simply not going to be good enough, if they are going to be trusted.





Trust is not built by meeting the minimum standards. If this were the case, it will give rise to a specious argument, one that because I’ve ticked the boxes, I must be trustworthy. Similarly, simply obeying the law does not necessarily make one a model corporate (or private) citizen; it just means that you have met a minimum benchmark.





Trust begins with leadership, and stands and falls according to the quality of that leadership.





Businessman and thought leader Reuel Khoza notes in his 2011 book Attuned Leadership: African Humanism as Compass that “the moral authority of attuned leadership derives from two sources: the personhood of the leader whose notable qualities inspire trust, and the institutional arrangements that embody good governance and convey the message that the leadership’s vision and strategies are realistic and realisable”.





So, if we are to change the status quo to a future where companies have a broader role and purpose in society, we need to accept that leadership competence will be key. This necessitates a shift in current leadership models and what the future leader will look like.





Author and futurist Jacob Morgan, in his 2020 book The Future Leader: 9 Skills and Mindsets to Succeed in the Next Decade, posits that trends in corporate social responsibility, technology and globalisation will shape future leadership. Future leaders will therefore need to “futurise” and “humanise” their organisations.





Morgan defines “futurising” as “leading an organisation into the future by emphasising long-term over short-term thinking, keeping pace with and adapting to technological change, and ‘letting go of the way things are’ so you can embrace new approaches”.





“Humanising”, he says, is “prioritising diversity, enhancing employees’ skills and training, recruiting great talent and contributing to the social good. It also means putting people first at work, in the community and in the world”.





At the centre of these trends is a leader who can inspire confidence and trust, both inside and outside their organisation. The requirement of trust becomes ever more important as leaders of companies rise to meet the new role and purpose of the company. Leaders are expected to cross the “divide” between corporate life and society, one often characterised by high levels of mistrust and distrust. Future leaders are expected to work with government, communities and civil society in order to achieve a better societal outcome.





Frances Frei and Anne Morriss, authors of Begin with Trust, published in the Harvard Business Review in May 2020, argue that trust is one of the most essential forms of capital that a leader has – and building trust often requires thinking about leadership from a different perspective.





They propose three core drivers of trust, termed the Trust Triangle, namely authenticity, logic and empathy. People tend to trust a leader when they believe they are interacting with the real person (authenticity), when they have faith in the leader’s judgement and competence (logic), and they feel that the leader cares about them (empathy).





The most thoughtful investors recognise that leadership matters and, ultimately, the ability of leadership to create stakeholder value or shared value will need to find its way into the market valuation of the company. To this end, in his 2015 book The Leadership Capital Index: Realizing the Market Value of Leadership, Dave Ulrich proposes a Leadership Capital Index (LCI) as a tool that can assist in assessing the quality of leadership of a company.





The LCI comprises two levels, namely the individual level and the organisational level. The individual level includes personal, strategic, execution, people and leadership brand proficiency, while the organisational level encompasses cultural capability, and talent management, performance accountability, information and work processes.





I propose include a third level in the LCI called Community, which should include service, empathy, collaboration, trust building and community engagement. Ultimately, the ability to build and inspire trust and confidence, both within and outside of the organisation, becomes a distinct leadership competency that can be leveraged to create shared value.





In so doing, investors are able to assess the leadership capability of a company in discharging its new role within society, and to price for this capability accordingly within the market valuation of the company.





Our changing landscape provides an opportunity for corporate leaders to embrace and lead a “new normal” for South Africa, as we confront our quadruple social challenge of inequality, poverty, unemployment and gender-based violence.





So, as we reset, redefine and realign to life and work in a current and post Covid-19 world, let the “new normal” be one that reflects the resoluteness, dedication and commitment of all South Africans working towards an inclusive and socially just society, locally and globally.





Let us work collectively and collaboratively, with all stakeholders, to achieve a social outcome that restores trust in our society and promotes social justice. One that shapes new and positive images of South African society; images that project pride, humanity, freedom, equality and solidarity.





Shafeeq Abrahams is the chief financial officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund.



