2023 is the year of the dark side rising

By Neil De Beer As the New Year celebrations end and the headaches from parties, mostly people wishing for 2022 to never repeat itself, we take a snapshot view of a year ahead.

I was attending a traditional South African, end year celebration and all at the chatter around the fire was relating to the usual crime, ESKOM, jobs and ANC mess debates. Many businesses suffered, job losses instead of gains and the ever lasting loss of future hope, brought a dim view for 2023. It was clear that the man and woman on the street, were very much tired of the lack of leadership and collapse of state to protect us as the people.

Many though of us did clearly mention we had hope for 2023 to be a better year and as we counted down the seconds to 12 that spirit became louder and then, well 12 struck all said HAPPY NEW YEAR and boom, at 00H02, New Years Day we got load shedding ! What a way to break that spirit and cast a dark spell, pardon the pun, on what was supposed to be a good start to a new year. No doubt choosing to loadshed our nation at that moment was another dreadful sight of a government that chose to keep the ANC lights burning, while electing the new prophets of doom to rule over us, but could not for one day care to keep the peoples lights on.

No doubt the 2023 economic hope is dark in futures, the cry for better services, maintenance and jobs will not materialize under the new leadership, which ironically is the old ones just dusted off. Reading the presidents hollow address the main word that struck me that he used was “ deserved “ yes he said South Africans “deserve better” ! No, Mr President, we don’t “deserve better” we demand better, we are paying for better and under law and rights, you must deliver better.

What we can definitely see this year, is a ANC that will prepare for 2024 and a huge fight from them to charm and as per the ANC conference alleged buying of votes, will just further continue. In conclusion get ready for the same rhetoric and baseless words from leaders on how they will work to make things better and the initiation of more committees, commissions and task teams, but still zero delivery in a country where again the fark side rises ! Neil De Beer is a member of Invest Fund Africa and has written numerous articles on SA and African economies.