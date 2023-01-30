Assisted driving, robot pillows, smart prams and toilets

The world’s biggest Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2023, was held in Las Vegas and displayed numerous innovative, astounding and sometimes perplexing technologies. Here are a few of these remarkable products:

A driver-assistance system ,Comma.ai, demonstrated their Comma 3 device installed in a Kia EV6. The Comma 3 device runs on openpilot, an open source advanced driver-assistance system that can be retrofitted to more than 200 models. The hardware consists of three high-dynamic range (HDR) cameras, cellular LTE, wi-fi, an inertial measurement unit (IMU), high-precision GPS and microphones and costs about R25 797. During tests, the Comma 3 advanced driver-assist device provided a very smooth ride and was able to easily recognize and stop for red robots. It further kept the vehicle centred in the lane, made assisted lane changes and kept a safe following distance behind other vehicles.

Robots Yeti, made by Ottonomy, is a delivery robot, which includes an auto-dispense mechanism that can drop packages onto porches or into a compatible locker for safe keeping. Autonomous unassisted delivery will continue to grow in the future and Ottonomy is ready to provide robots as a service to restaurants, retailers and beyond. What was also interesting was the breathing robot pillow called Fufuly from Yukai Engineering. Fufuly utilises “respiratory entrainment”, a phenomenon where the rhythm of a patient’s breathing is aligned with that of a respirator. In this case, it means the person’s breathing needs to match the rhythm of the robot cushion.

A really smart pram Self-driving technology has been seen in cars, but now a hands-free, artificial intelligence (AI) pram has been displayed at CES 2023. Using AI to detect obstacles, the Ella motorised smart pram, by the Canadian start-up Glüxkind, aims to be the “driver assist” of prams.

The pram is packed with sensors, motors and AI and is capable of piloting itself when empty and following the parents. The electric motor also aids the manual pushing of the pram, similar to the way an e-bike assists with inclines and automatically brakes when going downhill. When carrying an infant, sensors on the handle ensure it is being held at all times to comply with safety regulations. The pram further has an automatic parking brake when stationary to prevent the possibility of a runaway pram.

Several cameras around the pram track moving and stationary objects in real time, alerting the parents to any potential collision dangers through sounds and flashing lights in the handle. But the smartness of the pram goes beyond assisted walking. After an outing, the pram will take over the task of getting the baby to sleep with an automatic rock-my-baby feature. And if unsuccessful, a built-in customisable white noise device will calm the baby to induce sleep. The stroller comes at the hefty price of about R56 528.

Smart toilets Withings, well known for its smart scales, watches and health-focused consumer technology, released the U-Scan to help customers that need to constantly analyse their urine. The U-Scan is installed in the toilet bowl and eliminates the need for manual sampling and testing with test strips. It syncs to the company’s Health Mate app and provides actionable insights. Although widely used in medical settings, urine is a rarely utilised opportunity for at-home health monitoring. However, urine has more than 3 000 metabolites and can give a very good picture of the body’s overall health.

Currently, only two cartridges are available, namely the U-Scan Cycle Sync and Nutri Balance. The U-Scan Nutri Balance app shows an analysis of specific gravity, pH, vitamin C and ketone levels to assist people in monitoring their metabolic intake to optimize their daily hydration, nutrients, and overall kidney health. The app further recommends exercises, dietary suggestions and recipes. The Cycle Sync cartridge will help women track their menstrual cycles. The rechargeable U-Scan reader easily determines the difference between flush water and urine. The urine is read by an optical sensor and reported via wi-fi to the app.

U-Scan can also tell the difference between various users using the toilet. Through its Stream ID technology, it assigns the results to the correct person. Low-energy radar sensors measure multiple variables to identify an individual’s “urine stream signature” by detecting the movement and distance of the stream. A cartridge costs R9 351. The Korean start-up, Special Zone Master, went even further and offers “visual analysis” of human faeces.

The device analyses stool shapes and colour and records the time and frequency of bowel movements, and it can also detect the presence of blood. By studying the stool, the device can detect the first signs of a health problem and enable the user to take action. Life-changing technology CES 2023, indeed, has given the big brands and start-ups a space to showcase their latest products and innovations. Many of these innovations may change our lives.