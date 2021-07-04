Business 101: Using social media to market your business

BEFORE Covid-19, digital marketing was already changing the way we do business. By 2021, it had grown exponentially. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the pandemic has “triggered a digital and e-commerce turning point.”

Social insights company Talkwalker also said in its recent study that 40 percent of the South Africa’s population are active social media users. Therefore, not using social media to market your business effectively means you are missing out on opportunities within a significant segment of an engaged population. Here are some tips to reach your target audience through social media.

Choice Create a good quality and relevant content that speaks to your audience on one channel than exist in all social media platforms. Instagram for example, is perfect for brands with visual appeal; LinkedIn is the realm of thought-leaders; Twitter is ideal for news- worthy, real-time content and Facebook is good for social engagement. Choose your platform according to the content you want to offer and where your audience engages most. Data

Digital marketing has revolutionised the way we think about marketing. With an array of analytics tools, we can now track return-on-investment (ROI) down to the last cent. Leverage data – use it to inform your decision-making on broad issues like topics to post to something as granular as what time of day to post. Most social media platforms have free basic reporting tools which takes some of the guesswork out of marketing and makes sure you get the most out of your budget. Engage Social media has become the new interface for human relations. Yet too often brands simply create and disseminate content without starting and participating in conversations. Remember that social media is a two-way communication channel. Use it to ask for input from your customers and listen to their feedback. This in turn will help your business evolve and adapt according to its market needs. Remember, investment into a social media strategy is not only monetary - it also requires a time commitment. Dedicate at least an hour a day to finding out what people are talking about in your field and joining conversations in order to build your presence and make your voice heard, demonstrate relatability and ultimately show your audience that you are a good listener.