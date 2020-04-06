Business101: Seven tips to be maximise productivity while working from home

JOHANNESBURG - While many businesses have activated work-from-home policies to ensure continuity during the national coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown, some people may struggle to achieve the same level of productivity away from the office.

Herewith are simple tips to maximise home productivity for yourself and your team:

Routine





Stick to regular working hours, for example by waking up at the same time and getting dressed as if you were leaving the house. You may have some extra time usually

spent in traffic or commuting. If you have kids, establish a schedule for them to follow throughout the day as well. Communicate clear, firm expectations and consequences upfront for staff.





Space





Create a distinction between your living and working spaces to get into ‘the zone’ and focus on the day’s tasks. Try to add stationery, a lamp, or other features that might make it

feel like your office. And definitely do not work in bed!





Priorities





As you would for any normal working day or week, create to-do lists and prioritise your

time accordingly. Have a plan and stick with it. Check in with your team as you adapt to new ways of working. Consider making use of online tools for time management and tracking tasks.





Distractions





it is much easier to get distracted by things like household chores. Establish boundaries for a more structured day and communicate these with people you live with, so they don’t disturb you. However, don’t forget to take regular breaks as these are important to recharge – get some fresh air, play with a pet, or call a friend.





Technology





If you or your staff do not have existing Wi-Fi facilities at home, there are options like dongles and mobile data. Now might even be a good time to spruce up the technological side of your business; paying extra attention to your IT security, as remote working can increase risk of cyber-attacks.





Connection





Regular contact with your team is important for making the transition as smooth as possible - make use of tools like Skype, Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Face-to-face virtual conversations also help people beat feelings of isolation and stay motivated.





Downtime

Working quieter at home with less colleagues around could offer you an opportunity to get some focus-work done, such as catching up on admin and updating business strategies.





Use this downtime wisely, as it likely (hopefully) won’t happen often.





Ben Bierman is the managing director at Business Partners Limited



