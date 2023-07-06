Five smart strategies for small business owners

South Africa’s small business sector has taken a hit over the past three years. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic was followed closely by catastrophes such as the 2021 July riots and 2022’s severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

These events, coupled with the ripple effect of geopolitical tensions in Europe, which have been seen in the local economic environment as fuel and food hikes, have placed many small businesses under immense pressure. If anything, the past few years has taught local business owners that having access to emergency funds or a prudent reserve of savings can provide the buoyancy needed to stay afloat in tough times. Savings: your secret weapon for success

As a small business owner, diligently saving money has several key advantages. Primarily, it forms an important part of managing the various market-related and internal risks that could stand in the way of operating efficiently when faced with temporary setbacks. Saving money could also ensure that you have immediate access to funds for important activities such as equipment upgrades, ad hoc marketing campaigns, inventory purchases and staff incentives. As part of your growth strategy, you may wish to conduct research, diversify your product and service offering, or invest in the kind of technology you might need to encourage higher levels of innovation.

In these instances, your savings could fill the finance gap needed to grow your capacity and enter new markets. Having sufficient savings could also reduce your reliance on credit and ensure that any small business loans you take on can be appropriately allocated to a specific, targeted purpose and repaid within a reasonable period of time to avoid excessive interest accumulation. In general, saving will afford you a greater degree of flexibility and adaptability to remain agile and give your business the ability to respond to changes in consumer behaviour, the evolution of your specific market, or to invest in new opportunities.

These five saving strategies provide a good starting point for working towards better financial health as an entrepreneur. 1. Master the art of budgeting As a small business owner, your attention will most likely be in several places at once. Keeping your cash-flow management in check should be one of your top priorities.

Review your business expenses regularly to assess for any unnecessary or excessive costs. Identify areas where you can reduce spending without compromising the quality of your products or services. Consider negotiating better deals with suppliers, switching to cost-effective technology solutions, or outsourcing non-core tasks to affordable freelancers.

2. Managing your inventory efficiently Inventory costs can significantly impact your bottom line. Avoid overstocking items that have low demand or take longer to sell. You could utilise inventory management software to accurately track sales, monitor stock levels, and optimise order quantities. By having a lean and efficient inventory system, you can reduce storage costs, prevent wastage, and improve cash flow.

3. Use technology Cloud-based software solutions can provide cost-effective alternatives to traditional office systems, eliminating the need for physical servers and expensive software licenses. Use project management tools to enhance productivity and collaboration among your team members.

Additionally, you could also leverage social media platforms and online marketing channels to reach a wider audience at a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising. 4. Develop negotiation skills Building strong relationships with your suppliers can lead to cost-saving opportunities. Engage in open and honest communication with your vendors, especially if you have been a loyal customer or are placing larger orders.

Negotiate for better pricing, discounts, or extended payment terms. By securing favourable terms with suppliers, you can improve your profit margins and cash flow. 5. Prioritise debt management If your business carries any outstanding debts, make them a priority in your saving strategy.

High-interest loans or credit card debt can eat into your profits and hinder the growth potential of your business. Develop a solid repayment plan to systematically reduce your debts, starting with those with the highest interest rates. By actively managing your debt, you can minimise interest expenses and allocate more resources to savings and business development.