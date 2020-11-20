Interest rate disappoints, but South Africans will buy property this festive season

The decision by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to retain the repo rate at 3.5 percent (home loan base rate at 7 percent) is disappointing and out of step with the economy.

A rate cut would have provided a vital business and consumer boost ahead of the busy retail and holiday season, freeing up cash to spend in the economy at one of the most challenging times.

He says the third quarter economic bounce-back is unlikely to result in a net growth position and overall the outlook remains negative as confirmed by Moody’s and Fitch. This combined with the benign inflation rate which, at just 3% is at the bottom of the Reserve Bank’s target range, was a strong enough case for at least a further 25bps rate cut.

One sector which has demonstrated the vital importance of appropriate rate cuts, is the property market, he says further. For the first time in a decade we have seen the interest rate driving demand which is exceeding analysts’ forecasts.

We have seen some of the best trading months in six years and in some instances, better than at the height of the last 2015/6 mini property boom. This is driven predominantly by buyers with stable employment, relatively unaffected by the Covid Pandemic, and the favourable mortgage lending conditions.