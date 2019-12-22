JOHANNESBURG - With the festive season upon us, many South Africans are returning home from working abroad to enjoy the holidays with their friends and families.
However, they may be travelling back in the new year with an extra burden. With effect from 1 March 2020, South African residents working abroad (expats) will be required to pay up to 45percent in taxes to the SA Revenue Services on their foreign-earned income, where such income exceeds the R1 million threshold in that year of assessment.
South Africa has a residence-based tax system. This means that residents are taxed on their worldwide income, and non-residents are only taxed on their actual or deemed South African sourced income. A resident, for tax purposes, is someone who is either ordinarily resident in the country or physically present in the country for a specified period.