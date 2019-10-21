JOHANNESBURG - Securing a partner is one of the best ways to grow your business.
It allows you to tap into different networks, bring complementing strengths into the business, as well as sharing responsibilities. However, a successful partnership requires compatibility, transparency, and proper paperwork before it can reap positive results. Since bringing in a partner means sharing ownership of something you may have built from scratch, it is not a decision to be taken lightly and you need to make sure to do your due diligence.
So if you’re considering bringing a new business partner on board, these five simple tips will help to ensure you’re on the right track: