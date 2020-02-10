DURBAN - 11 February 2020 is Safer Internet Day, and online safety is once again in the spotlight.
Like many corporate citizens, we are passionate about protecting our users, advertisers and creators and making sure YouTube is not a place that can be co-opted by bad actors.
Protecting businesses
We have taken several steps and developed a number of tools to protect businesses from inappropriate content and to ensure that ads run alongside content that reflects their values. We are addressing this issue from three different angles: content, setting a higher bar and offering better tools.
We’ve created a more rigorous approach to address controversial content on YouTube in part by bringing the number of people working across Google to address violative content to roughly 10000. We’ve also updated our advertiser-friendly content guidelines, to help creators make more informed content decisions.