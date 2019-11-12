These discussions are generally in response to comments about the cost of buying local, which we often hear is higher than buying imported goods. This simply doesn’t hold true and we can give many examples of over-priced imported items, and of proper price comparisons between items of the same quality and we can easily demonstrate how South Africa manufactures a wide range of products for all pockets.
For manufacturers and producers, it is important when price setting to ensure you do your market research and make the correct price comparisons - apples with apples and not apples with oranges - and that you benchmark your product against a similar brand in the same space as you.
When it comes to positioning it is important to understand that successful sales are achieved through more than just having a good product.
Part of good marketing is also knowing your price point and how the design and advertising of your product will affect the perceived value and how much a customer will be willing to pay for it.